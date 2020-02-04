Roundup: AOC Skips State of the Union, Vanderbilt AD Abruptly Resigns
By Liam McKeone | Feb 04 2020
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced she will not attend this year's State of the Union address... Malcolm Turner resigns as Vanderbilt AD, Candice Lee to step in as interim... Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer... Intercontinental Exchange offers to buy eBay... Disney Plus racks up 26.5 million subscribers... EU rejects Trump's plan for peace in the Middle East, shockingly... 1,400 pounds of shark fins seized in Florida... Homeless US student population highest in more than a decade... Cards Against Humanity buys Clickhole in a great pairing... Justin Bieber opens up about past drug abuse... EU condemns U.S. decision to end ban on anti-personnel land mines... Louisville athletic director to staff: Call 911 if Todd Sharp is seen on campus... Tool to help journalists spot doctored images is unveiled by Jigsaw, not the Saw villain... RJ Hampton back from New Zealand to train for NBA Draft... Instagram brings in over a quarter of Facebook's sales... Florida police find drugs in bag labeled "Bag of Drugs"...
Red Sox Have Been Completely Cursed Since Some Idiot Broke Their 2018 World Series Trophy With a Beer Can [12up]
One Year After His Arrest by ICE, 21 Savage’s Immigration Case Is Far From Over [Pitchfork]
Lil Wayne Doesn’t Pay Attention to Current Rap: Is This Helping or Hurting His Music? [Complex]
The Timing of Mark Dantonio's Resignation is Questionable at Best [The Big Lead]
Happens to the best of us.
Do yourself a favor and watch this if you haven't already. Dominic Toretto catches a car. With his hands. While standing on another car. Also, John Cena. A
A remarkable man.
Where's the album @Kendrick.