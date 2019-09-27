Roundup: Antonio Brown Twitter Fight; DoorDash; Impeachment Inquiry By Bobby Burack | Sep 26 2019 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Americans are split on whether they approve of Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump ... DoorDash says 4.9 million users exposed in privacy breach ... Fox, Dish Network dispute hits college football and NFL football season ... "Uncle Rico" spotted at Jacksonville Beach Waffle House ... Delta is buying 20% of LATAM ... What you need to know before watching El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie ... Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LIV ... Kevin Feige will produce a new Star Wars film for Lucasfilm ... The NFL is reportedly now focusing on a 17-game season ... Vegan burgers are now at Costco ... Lil Wayne has been ordered to pay $150k in lawsuit over fake concert bookings ... Beyoncé shades wedding planner in "Blue Ivy" legal battle ... Snow warnings issued across Montana and Rocky Mountains ...



