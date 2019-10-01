Roundup: Another Justin Bieber Marriage; Mookie Betts Watch; Impeachment Updates By Kyle Koster | Oct 01 2019 John Shearer/Getty Images

Joel Embiid wants to be more productive in the playoffs ... The chonky running back is fun to watch ... Forever 21 files for bankruptcy ... Stacy Dash charged with roughing up her husband ... It's World Vegetarian Day .. Mike Pompeo took part in the controversial Ukraine call ... Bill Barr is asking other countries to investigate the U.S. intelligence communities ... All of this leading me to believe Donald Trump may not be a straight shooter ... Imagine swimming the English Channel oven once ... More guns in the classroom, what could go wrong ... Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married again .. Mason Rudolph looking like a competent quarterback ... Brad Ausmus once again asked to leave

How crazy is it that the Boston Red Sox could part ways with Mookie Betts? [Beantown]

Someone has to take the Rutgers football job and that someone could be Greg Schiano. [College Football Talk]

Truly impressive how consistently the NFL can put a bad product out for its primetime game and last night's Bengals-Steelers game qualifies. [Larry Brown Sports]

James Harden debuts a new shot.

James Harden spent all offseason working on this move... might be time to go back to the drawing board pic.twitter.com/9CxPdEZmAG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2019

Nirvana's MTV Unplugged rehearsal.