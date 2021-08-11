Roundup: Andrew Cuomo Resigns; Senate Passes Infrastructure Bill; Twitter Suspends Majorie Taylor Greene Again
New York governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned in the wake of the sexual harassment investigation findings.. New York lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul will take over, become first female governor of NY... Senate passes infrastructure bill worth over $1 trillion... Majorie Taylor Greene was suspended by Twitter again, this time for a week... A24 producing Steph Curry documentary... Newsmax, OANN sued by Dominion, maker of voting machines used in 2020 election... NSA watchdog to investigate Tucker Carlson's claims he was being monitored... Nearly 9,000 people in Germany have to be vaccinated again after a nurse swapped vaccines for salt water, oopsies... Australia rejects climate targets despite UN report... Former Central Park Five prosecutor can sue Netflix for defamation, judge rules... Anti-vaxxers try to storm BBC, went to wrong building... Messi will wear No. 30 with PSG after officially signing two-year deal on Tuesday...
