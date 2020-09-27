Roundup: Amy Coney Barrett Next in Line; LSU Goes Down; New Titanic Revelation
By Kyle Koster | Sep 27 2020
... K.J. Costello was out of his mind as Miss. State stunned LSU ... Bill Barr not growing a legion of fans within the department .... Hunter Pence retires ... Did the Northern Lights play a role in the Titanic's sinking ... Chicago police officers love typewriters ... Reaction to theAmy Coney Barrett nomination ... COVID isn't going away, no matter how much we pretend it is ... Joe Biden has a significant lead in the polls ... Raiders under investigation for potentially breaking safety protocols and allowing unauthorized access to the locker room ... Texas Longhorns author insane comeback ... Sign me up for the Always Pan ...
Why the right wing has a massive advantage on Facebook. [Politico]
Comprehensive study reveals going for 2 while down 9 is the right move. [NFL]
The Cubs do not want to be one-hit wonders. [Chicago Tribune]
Aaron Sorkin's annoying tics are harnessed well in Chicago 7, [Vulture]
Caitlyn Jenner to join Real Housewives of Beverley Hills. [TMZ]
Are the 1975 the best working band right now?