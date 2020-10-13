Roundup: Amy Coney Barrett is a Mother to 7; Coronavirus Vaccine Paused; Braves-Rays World Series?
By Kyle Koster | Oct 13, 2020, 8:03 AM EDT
... The case for canceling the Oscars ... Kyle Allen keeps getting jobs ... Probably not a good sign when you're bargaining with a cougar ... Bleak that we're still spending time and energy explaining that mask work ... CNN reporter responds to CNN sucks chant ... Johnson & Johnson pauses clinical trial after unexplained illness ... Adam Gase is in a dilemma ... It's Amazon Prime Day ... Amy Coney Barrett to be questioned by lawmakers today in confirmation hearing ... This is how The Affair started ... LeBron James is a worthy champion here on Earth-One ... Oh, so it could also be West Nile ...
The third wave of COVID is already here. [NYMag]
Manuel Margot had quite a day clearing fences. [MLB]
Mookie Betts draws comparisons to Willie Mays, which is quite a thing. [NY Times]
40 facts about Saturday Night Live on its 40th anniversary. [Mental Floss]
In a way, she's correct. Curling is often called chess on ice.
Oddly specific and accurate.
Elite athletes.
Fellow parents: do you like the Hot Dog Song? I want to hate it but it's so damn endearing?