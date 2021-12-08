Roundup: Amazon Web Services Outage; Bam Adebayo Undergoes Surgery; Nick Offerman Joins 'The Last of Us' Series
Amazon Web Services suffers an outage, affecting sites and services worldwide... Bam Adebayo underwent surgery and will be out 4-6 weeks... Nick Offerman joins 'The Last of Us' live-action series at HBO... You can play video games in your Tesla while you drive now, but you shouldn't... Tokyo governor plans to introduce bill legalizing same-sex "partnership" in 2022... Kellogg to permanently replace strike workers after union rejects latest offer... Oxford shooter appointed lawyer by court after parents only hire their own... Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville to be melted down... Department of Justice sues Texas over planned electoral map... Parents are sending their COVID-positive children to school, which isn't great...
I’m the TikTok Couch Guy. Here’s What It Was Like Being Investigated on the Internet. [Slate]
2021 Sports Media Awards [The Big Lead]
The House Always Wins … Unless. [The Ringer]
The Accidental Revolutionary Leading Belarus’s Uprising [New Yorker]
Fandoms of the Year [Fansided]
The Keanu Reeves Christmas Movie He'd Rather You Forget [Mental Floss]
