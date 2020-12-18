Roundup: Aloha Means Goodbye; Too Many Oreo Flavors; Dolly Parton Having a Moment
By Kyle Koster | Dec 18, 2020, 8:13 AM EST
The constant steam of new unemployment claims continues .... Another branch on the Sean McVay coaching tree could sprout ... Nothing will stop Oreo from releasing new flavors ... Die Hard leaves so much to be unpacked ... Henrik Lundqvist sitting out the season ... Big Ten football season leaking a lot of oil down the stretch ... California strip clubs can keep on humming ... Even as the state's ICU capacity drops to zero ... Aloha Stadium to shut down immediately ... Eminem drops some new music ... Boba Fett actor dies ... Tom Rinaldi once again telling an emotional story at ESPN ... Republican party opting not to do an autopsy ...
Why Barstool's Dave Portnoy could become the pied piper of sportsbook world. [SportsHandle]
Justin Herbert's 6-foot-6 inch frame comes in handy on game-winning sneak. [OC Register]
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to lean on Kyle Kuzma more this year. [Sports Illustrated]
Anthony Fauci expected the Moderna vaccine to begin to be administered by next week. [Today]
Is Dolly Parton the voice of America? [New Republic]
The case for the media going cold turkey on its Trump coverage post-inauguration. [Washington Post]
This rhino gets it.
Sam Hunt — Body Like a Back Road