Roundup: All American Adults to Be Eligible For Vaccine by April 19; Kim Kardashian a Billionaire; RIP Paul Ritter
President Joe Biden announces all American adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by April 19... Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes... Paul Ritter of 'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' fame dies at 54... Animal Crossing, Build A Bear crossover... Bassnectar accused of human trafficking, sexual abuse of minors... NFL Players Association working to bring financial literacy to kids across country... 2021 MLB All-Star Game will be held in Colorado... 'Double Mutant' coronavirus strain found in California... California plans to lift most COVID restrictions by June 15... US State Department says they are considering boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics... Navy medic goes on shooting spree, kills two at Fort Detrick... Lake Superior State University offering scholarships for cannabis chemistry...
Edward James Olmos on his Blade Runner ad lib and why Selena is the most difficult movie he’s made [AV Club]
Michael Collins is Still Waiting For His Alarm Clock to Ring [The Big Lead]
Ray Fisher Opens Up About 'Justice League,' Joss Whedon and Warners [Hollywood Reporter]
Have Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets Unlocked Each Other’s Potential? [Ringer]
NCAA basketball power rankings: Way-too-early college basketball Top 10 for 2021-2022 [Fansided]
10 Amazing Facts About Cherry Blossoms [Mental Floss]
My new favorite college player and I think anyone who is announcing their intentions to return to school should use this video and this video only.
Love me some Michael B. Jordan.
I heard this last week and can't stop listening.