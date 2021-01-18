Roundup: Alexey Navalny Detained in Moscow; Tom Brady Tops Drew Brees; Selena Gomez Films Scenes With Steve Martin
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 18, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Alexey Navalny detained upon return to Moscow ... Phil Spector died at 81 Saturday night ... The Mega Million jackpot continues to grow ... Joe Biden plans immediate executive orders to roll back Trump era policies ... Capitol rioters say Trump urged them on ... Most of D.C. is closed off like never before for inauguration ... COVID-19 vaccines getting stuck at last step ... Selena Gomez seen filming with Steve Martin ... "The Marksman" topped "Wonder Woman 1984" at the box office ... Betty White celebrated her 99th birthday ... Bills fans flooded Lamar Jackson's charity with donations ... Patrick Mahomes is in concussion protocol ... Andy Reid made the gutsiest play-call of the season on Sunday ... Tom Brady's Bucs topped Drew Brees' Saints ... A look at Dustin Poirier's career before UFC 257 ... NBA game cancellations are piling up ...
An all-time classic Chris Farley sketch from SNL:
Bill Burr gives great live advice:
The New Radicals are reuniting for the first time in 22 years, which means it's time to drop "You Get What You Give" into the Roundup:
Here's some more wakeup juice for your ears, The Offspring with "The Kids Aren't Alright":