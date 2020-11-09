Roundup: RIP Alex Trebek; Trump Refuses to Concede; Tropical Storm Eta Hits Florida
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 9, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Alex Trebek died on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer ... A reminder that Trebek was an expert sports troll ... Donald Trump refuses to concede presidential election ... He plans to continue rallies and legal challenges ... It looks like Joe Biden will hold on in Arizona and secure 306 electoral votes ... George W. Bush congratulated Biden, Kamala Harris on election win ... Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida ... The stock market appears happy with Biden's win ... Biden will have to deal with a terrifying COVID-19 surge ... Georgia's two senate runoffs could get crazy ... Italy is struggling with COVID-19 again ... "Let Him Go" topped the weekend box office ... "Party in the U.S.A." rocketed up the charts this weekend ... Madison Beer turned heads at the EMAs ... Connor Schell is leaving ESPN ... Tua Tagovailoa was excellent on Sunday ... The Chargers found another way to lose a close game ... Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup title on Sunday ...
This is a thing Tom Brady did in an actual NFL game:
If you haven't seen the "Uncle Ben" sketch from Saturday Night Live this weekend, you need to:
More from this weekend's SNL, as the Foo Fighters did a balls out version of "Times Like These":
This Flogging Molly cover of "The Times They Are A-Changing" feels appropriate today: