Roundup: Alex Trebek Health Update, Philly Sports Media Squabble
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 05 2020
Alex Trebek celebrates being among the 18 percent of stage 4 Pancreatic cancer patients to make it a year (video below) ... New James Bond movie delayed until November because of Coronavirus ... Joe Biden now squarely ahead of Bernie Sanders in the gambling odds ... 21 Yankees games will air on Amazon Prime ... UFO sightings way up in the past year ... "Man gets up to 775 years in prison for filming sex abuse of infant" ... Mike Bloomberg exits Presidential race ... Nicki Minaj's husband arrested after he failed to register as a sex offender ... Celebrity weddings so far in 2020 ... Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou seem to be having a lot of fun in the Bahamas ... A woman took care of a succulent plant for two years; then she realized it was fake ... Weird Al remembers asking Kurt Cobain for permission to parody 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' ... A Michigan tattoo shop may have exposed customers to HIV and Hepatitis.
Wild story on Parlay Patz, the much publicized gambler who is now the subject of a federal complaint alleging that he made threats against athletes who caused him to lose bets [Sports Handle]
Philly sports media feuds are always pretty entertaining ... here's the backstory between the latest spat from Howard Eskin and Jeff McLane [Crossing Broad]
Bruce Feldman's insights from the NFL Scouting Combine [Athletic; Subscription required]
This is a very gutwrenching story about anti-semitism at a high school in New Jersey [NY Times]
Former TBL'er Jason Lisk breaks down how conference tournaments can lead to at-large bids being stolen away in the NCAA Tournament [Team Rankings]
Alex Trebek provides health update
Harry Styles sits down for long interview with Howard Stern
Taylor Rooks interviews Tyler Herro