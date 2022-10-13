Roundup: Alex Jones Must Pay $1 Billion; Tom Brady's Pickleball Team; Brendan Frasier Back
Court orders Alex Jones to pay $1 billion in Sandy Hook trial ... Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and others to star in Gamestop movie ... Robert Kraft donates $50 million to Mass General Hospital ... JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon thinks a recession is imminent in US ... Tom Brady buys pickleball team ... Brendan Fraser would do a fourth 'Mummy' movie ... Odell Beckham Jr. not happy with the Rams offer ... Here's how Brendan Fraser made his comeback ... Why are people like this ... Fake ‘Joe Rogan’ interviews the ghost of Steve Jobs in AI-engineered podcast ... Would like to carve a giant pumpkin with a chainsaw this Halloween season ... That Randy Johnson picture is 11 years-old ...
My Walking Tour of Richmond from Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt [Grant Wahl Substack]
Watch the Disturbing Kanye Interview Clips That Tucker Carlson Didn’t Put on Air [Vice]
Are the Packers’ Issues About Scheme or Talent? Yes. [The Ringer]
Three Christian McCaffrey Trade Destinations [The Big Lead]
Legs are coming soon. Whatever that means.
Looks like quite the documentary.
Very funny.
Important content.
Paramore-- "Misery Business"