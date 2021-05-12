Roundup: Airstrikes Continue in Israel; RIP Colt Brennan; TikTok Job Service Launch
Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan passed away at the age of 37... TikTok launching a job hiring service to help Gen Z find employment, whatever that means... Israel ramps up airstrikes as barrage from Gaza continues... This football fish is beyond horrifying... On a related note, the ocean is way scarier than space... Anti-mask crowd considering wearing masks and social distancing to protect themselves from the vaccinated, I hate it here... Broadway may mandate vaccines for audience and workers... Five Yankees coaches test positive for COVID... Tom Cruise defends rant on 'Mission: Impossible' set... Man nabbed for ID theft in Fairfield county... Roosters are reportedly disappointing as chicken shortage grows... Gas shortages becoming big problem after pipeline hack... New York AG's lawsuit against NRA will move forward... Texas lawmakers approve bill banning 'meat' and 'beef' from labels of plant-based foods...
The 50 best teen shows of all time [EW]
Lil Nas X GQ UK Profile [GQ]
Dejounte Murray: From Harrowing Upbringing to Burgeoning NBA Stardom [Sports Illustrated]
Paris Teenager’s New Gig: Would-Be Queen of Italy. A Nation Shrugs. [New York Times]
J. Cole on the Cover of Slam [SLAM]
Kevin Garnett Made Anything Possible [Ringer]
