Roundup: Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted Stepping Down; Kenny Lofton Sued; Dow Takes Steep Drop
... Kenny Lofton in hot water ... And also Gary Busey ... Eight NBA players looking to secure the bag this season ... The internet really is a terrifying place ... Albert Pujols looking fairly productive out there ... Fox downplays Urban Meyer’s return, after a horrible year in the NFL ... Little Leaguer has a bright future in anti-ESPN propaganda ... Adidas CEO stepping down ... Kayvon Thibodeaux could be ready for Giants opener after positive injury news ... Panthers officially announce Baker Mayfield as starter ... Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year ... Uber driver helps rescue people from burning building ... UK economy felt the effects of the pandemic hard ... Violent Arkansas arrest will be investigated ... Fetty Wap facing five years in prison ...
The best movies that were never made. [Variety]
They Finally Made ‘A League of Their Own’ Gay [The Daily Beast]
How Harry Styles Became the World's Most Wanted Man [Rolling Stone]
Ranking How “All In” Each NFL Team Is in 2022 [The Ringer]
Dow slumps 600 points Monday to wrap worst day since June [NBC News]
The 50 Greatest Sneaker Collaborations in Nike History [GQ]
This is looking pretty, pretty good!
Love some behind-the-scenes action.
Will The Last Of Us be the first good video-game-to-TV-screen transition? Can't wait to find out.
JID -- "Dance Now" ft. Kenny Mason