Roundup: Adele Announces New Song; Pau Gasol Announces Retirement; 'House of the Dragon' Trailer
Pau Gasol announces his retirement from basketball... Dave Chappelle drops teaser for last standup special with Netflix... FBI raids NYPD sergeants union Manhattan headquarters... Key things the Facebook whistleblower told a Senate panel... Marc Pilcher, 'Bridgerton' Emmy winner, dies age 53 of COVID-19... Queen of England's estate exposed in newly-released Pandora Papers... Korea moving to introduce state-run health insurance for pets... Clean environment could become U.N. human right... New York mother, son arrested in theft of Pelosi’s laptop... Teachers across the US are leaving their jobs in big numbers... Target will pay employees an extra $2 an hour for peak days of holiday season... Man arrested after employer reports him for use of a fake COVID-19 vaccination card...
Jillian Mercado on ‘Generation Q’ and the Importance of Joyful Stories [New York Times]
Can the War on Drugs Find Peace at Last? [Vanity Fair]
Investors Spent Millions on 'Evolved Apes' NFTs. Then They Got Scammed [Vice]
Sage Steele apologizes, taken off the air after controversial comments and a case of COVID [Awful Announcing]
Brandon Staley Could Be the One to Lift the Chargers’ Curse [The Ringer]
The Big Ten Is Back, Plus Fox Sports' Charlotte Wilder on the College Football Road Trip of a Lifetime [The Big Lead]
