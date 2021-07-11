Roundup: Aaron Rodgers Will Figure It Out Later; Haiti After Assassination; Bachelor Wedding Bells
Death, taxes, and Ronald Acuna getting hit by Braves pitching ... Noah Eagle always wants to soar ... Sue Bird notches 3,000th career assist ... Charlottesville removes Confederate statue at center of deadly 2017 protest ... 23 dramatic facts about Broadway ... Two injured in shooting outside of Knotts Berry Farm ... Addison Rae probably better off than she was a day ago after this stunt ... Bryson DeChambeau has a new caddie ... Alleged assassins of Haitian President say a Miami firm hired them ... How does this end for Portland and Damian Lillard ...
Aaron Rodgers, like the rest of us, will figure things out in a few weeks. [Pro Football Talk]
Detroit going green in hopes of preventing future flooding. [ABC News]
Reggie Jackson's All-Star Game homer is what's remembered, but the entire 1971 Midsummer Classic was wild. [ESPN]
One of these days, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are going to really get married. [US Weekly]
A Precious moment.
I love this. I love that. What do you think he means?
Olivia Rodrigo — Driver's License