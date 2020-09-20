Roundup: A Wolff at Winged Foot; Bronny James; Miami Hurricanes Back?
By Kyle Koster | Sep 20 2020
... The long-term effects of COVID are still unknown ... Matthew Wolff is 21 and leading the U.S. Open ... Earthquake rattled Southern California ... Good for Bronny James ... Package containing ricin intercepted before reaching President Trump ... Please let Tom Hardy be the next James Bond ... Mass shooting in Rochester, NY ... The Big Ten now has a schedule ... Going to be honest, this seems a bit too young to waterski ... Bill Murray showed up on College GameDay ... The Emmys are tonight ... Miami Hurricanes thinking about being back ... Certainly one way to spice up one's sex life ... Primarying Chuck Schumer is an idea ...
The world's cash is disappearing. Bankers cannot account for it. [Wall Street Journal]
15 facts you may not have known about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. [Mental Floss]
Americans didn't want to eat fish sticks. Advertisers convinced them to do it anyway. [The Hustle]
Far more than 35-40 feral hogs are roaming the country. [The AtlanticRound]
Good use of money right here.
Pure glory.
MGMT -- Time to Pretend