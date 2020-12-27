Roundup: A New Way to Snowblow; Tragedy in AEW; Coastal Carolina Perfect No More
By Kyle Koster | Dec 27, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Drop everything and rectify that blindspot you have when it comes to fruitcake knowledge ... Mel Rojas Jr. signs with Hanshin Tigers ... France concerned about more potent strain of coronavirus ... Utah running back Ty Johnson dies ... It would be really great to get some help from the federal government ... Why use a snowblowers when you could watch the world burn ... Liberty puts an end to Coastal Carolina's magical undefeated season ... Gym closed in Skip Bayless' gated community ...
Midnight Sky has not been blessed with tremendous reviews, but it's a movie I very much enjoyed and is worth a screening. [Uproxx]
Danny Knobler, a baseball writer, has reinvented himself as a bar owner in Thailand. [Los Angeles Times]
Impressed on how this outlet has found a way to turn Tyreek Hill into regular content. [TMZ]
Jon Huber, beloved AEW star known as Brodie Lee, dead at 41. [Rochester Democrat & Chronicle]
China lowers age of criminality to 12. [ABC News]
Revisiting 25 banned television episodes, some of which seem quite tame. [Mental Floss]
Mayday Parade — Jamie All Over