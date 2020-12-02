Roundup: A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Dating; Justice Department Speaks on Election Results; Salesforce Acquires Slack
By Liam McKeone | Dec 2, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are reportedly dating... Attorney General Bill Barr says there's no evidence of a fraudulent election... Obama appearing on The Tonight Show this Friday... Felicity Huffman starring in baseball comedy... Elliot Page, star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy, comes out as non-binary... Thierry Henry teaming up with Entourage to create soccer drama series... PBP man Dan Shulman to receive Jack Graney award... Trump plans to host two Christmas parties a day... Salesforce buys Slack for $27 million, while I got it for free... Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapses... Malik Beasley seen with Larsa Pippen, his wife was rather surprised... New season of Jeopardy! coming in January... Apparently Charlie Woods is a real trash-talker like his dad Tiger
"It's the end of the world/as we know it"
The only good monolith content.
Like many of us, this child clearly does not like gender reveal parties. Or popping balloons. Okay, maybe that's just a me thing. But it's so loud!