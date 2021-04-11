Roundup: 40 Percent of Marines Declining Vaccine; Hideki Matsuyama Leads Masters; Godzilla vs. King Kong $$$$
... Nearly 40 percent of Marines have declined COVID vaccine ... Army officer sues Virginia police over violent traffic stop ... Hideki Matsuyama has a four-shot lead headed into the final round of the Masters ... Natasha Bedingfield is back ... RJ Barrett steps up on the big stage ... Mets once again waste a brilliant outing from Jacob deGrom ...Kevin Durant is open about his priorities ... Volcano in St. Vincent continues to shake ... Billy Horschel took his shoes off, started to play better ... Bill Maher goes full Gutfeld ... Godzilla vs. Kong is officially the highest-grossing movie since the pandemic began ...
Canada could have avoided the deadly third wave but politics got in the way. [VICE]
Dwight Freeney on the best play he ever made. [The Players' Tribune]
How a West African lake killed 1800 people—and how it could happen again. [Mental Floss]
Inside Egypt's 3,000-year-old 'lost golden city'. [NBC News]
There is nothing complicated about the Deshaun Watson lawsuits. [Defector]
Hey Julie — Fountains of Wayne