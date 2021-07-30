The Big Lead

Roundup: 2021 NBA Draft Results; Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney; ESPN Responds to Big 12 Cease and Desist

Liam McKeone
2021 NBA Draft
2021 NBA Draft / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
The 2021 NBA Draft has come and gone, here are the full results... Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over 'Black Widow' release on Disney+... Biden requires vaccination for all federal employees... ESPN responds to Big 12's cease and desist letter... Rebecca Black is back... Kelly Clarkson has to pay quite a bit of money in spousal and child support... Steve Spurrier disses Oklahoma and Texas... New Hawkeye series given release date on Disney+... New Yorkers who get vaccinated will receive $100 starting Friday... Ben & Jerry's pens op-ed about Israel decision... Texas deputy attorney general apologizes for Simone Biles comments... Web designer who refused to make same-sex wedding websites loses appeal in court...

Interesting.

Hell yeah. Psyched for this.

This looks great.

Tyler, The Creator-- "RISE!"

