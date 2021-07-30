Roundup: 2021 NBA Draft Results; Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney; ESPN Responds to Big 12 Cease and Desist
The 2021 NBA Draft has come and gone, here are the full results... Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over 'Black Widow' release on Disney+... Biden requires vaccination for all federal employees... ESPN responds to Big 12's cease and desist letter... Rebecca Black is back... Kelly Clarkson has to pay quite a bit of money in spousal and child support... Steve Spurrier disses Oklahoma and Texas... New Hawkeye series given release date on Disney+... New Yorkers who get vaccinated will receive $100 starting Friday... Ben & Jerry's pens op-ed about Israel decision... Texas deputy attorney general apologizes for Simone Biles comments... Web designer who refused to make same-sex wedding websites loses appeal in court...
