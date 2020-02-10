Ross Barkley: Ridiculous Goal was Big for Everton, Potentially Bigger for Liverpool [UPDATE]
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Ross Barkley curled in this beauty during the 11th minute of Everton’s game vs. Manchester City to put his team (momentarily) ahead 1-0. The goal was big for Everton, since it will help the Toffees clinch a fifth-place finish and a spot in the Europa League. More cheers, however, might have come out from the red side of Liverpool.
Liverpool are still atop the table with 80 points, but Manchester City (77) can still catch them and — potentially — win the title on goal difference due to a game in hand. City tied the match 10 minutes later on a goal from Sergio Aguero, but a draw will put a hitch in their title pursuit, while a win keeps them on pace. However this game finishes next Sunday’s final day will be a fascinating watch with Liverpool, City and Chelsea still mathematically alive to take the spoils.
Independent of everything else, that was a heck of a goal by Barkley. Wonder if we’ll see him playing for England this June at the World Cup?
Update: Manchester City held on to win 3-2 and moved into the driver’s seat.
RELATED: Jose Mourinho Trolled Hard After Chelsea Beat Liverpool at Anfield
RELATED: Liverpool Fans Hailed David Moyes as a “Genius” During 3-0 Destruction of Manchester United