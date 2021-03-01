Rosamund Pike Took a Shot at Rudy Giuliani in Her Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 28, 2021, 10:50 PM EST
Rosamund Pike won the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Movie - Musical / Comedy for her performance in I Care A Lot. During her acceptance speech, Pike shouted out fellow nominee Maria Bakalova, saying she was glad she had to escape a sinking car instead of be in a room with Rudy Giuliani.
Pike, who is British, also thanked the United States legal system for being so messed up that I Care A Lot could be made.
Bakalova, of course, was in one of the most controversial scenes of 2020 when she interviewed Rudy Giuliani for Borat: Subsequent MovieFilm and Rudy was caught on tape with his hand in his pants in a hotel room before they were interrupted by Sacha Baron Cohen. Donald Trump's attorney maintains he was tucking in his shirt. UPDATE: Sacha Baron Cohen would also go after Giuliani in his acceptance speech.
And here's is Roamund Pike's full acceptance speech.
Update 2: