"Rory McLLroy" Off to Great Start at the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open is off and running at Brookline and some players are actually capitalizing on good scoring conditions. One of them is Rory McIlroy, who has made a habit of falling way behind in majors only to flirt with historic late runs. Two birdies and an ability to avoid bogeys leave him currently 2-under through 13 holes and a shot off the lead.
A remarkable accomplishment considering he's actively being forced to block out some flagrant disrespect via the analog scoreboard. Which is calling him McLLroy.
Smart move by all involved here to try to put a dent in LIV Golf's ascension to being the weird leaderboard league. It's an arms race and every bit of viral content will count.