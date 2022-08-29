Rory McIlroy Says It Will Be Hard to Stomach Seeing LIV Golfers at BMW PGA Championship
The BMW PGA Championship rolls into Wentworth in Surrey, England in a few weeks. With it will return a number of the golfers who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. There has been no indication that they are welcome back, but those who already qualified should be treated to some very awkward interactions if Rory McIlroy is any indication. Here's what Rory had to say after his $18,000,000 victory on Sunday at the TOUR Championship.
“I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me.
That group of 18 currently includes Sergio Garcia, Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Lee Westwood. Can't wait for the groups to be announced.