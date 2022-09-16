Rory McIlroy Hits Ridiculous Flop Shot, Does Some Heavy Excavating at the Same Time
The DS Automobiles Italian Open sports a strong field over in Rome, including Rory McIlroy, who finds himself in the Top-10 with a chance to climb throughout the day. He helped himself with an eventful par on No. 4 after finding himself buried in the greenside rough. To escape, he attempted a shot that very few people on the face of Earth should try. His soaring flip shot featured an enormous divot that flew farther than the ball in a stunning bit of recreational excavation.
What a sound. One of the more satisfying whathumps a person could ever hope to hear. The type of effect a gaffer would be proud of after whacking a watermelon to really make a fight scene pop. Is there anything this guy can't do?