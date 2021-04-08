Rory McIlroy Hits His Dad With Errant Iron Shot During Masters
The first round of the Masters kicked off today. Rory McIlroy is among the many underdogs looking to make the cut and follow it up with a run at a green jacket. McIlroy has had a tough season on the Tour and it continued in the early holes of the first round at Augusta. The Irishman was two-over heading into the seventh hole.
He hit his drive left and followed it up with an iron shot pin-high but right. McIlroy accidentally hit a spectator on that shot, which has happened much less frequently this year due to the limited capacity of the tournaments taking place over the last 12 months. It turns out that spectator was none other than Gerry McIlroy, Rory's father.
Got him square in the thigh by the looks of it, too. Rory probably owes his dad a beer or something after that.
This also feels like something that has the same statistical probability of happening on par with all three of Antoine Griezmann's kids being born on April 8. Golfers rarely hit shots that go so awry spectators are in danger of getting beaned, much less a decorated golfer like McIlroy. And while it makes sense his dad was hanging out next to the green that his son was trying to reach, to be in the exact spot needed to have a tiny little ball hit him seems almost impossible.
But that's what The Masters is all about, folks. The unlikely and impossible becoming reality.