Rory McIlroy Calls For Greg Norman to Leave LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has not been shy about sharing his rather low opinion of LIV Golf with the media. Things have cooled off in that department over the last couple of months, likely due to LIV's ongoing lawsuits against the PGA Tour. On Tuesday, however, McIlroy was back in front of microphones ahead of the DP World Tour Championship and openly called for Greg Norman's resignation as head of LIV.
McIlroy was asked about the possibility of reconciliation between LIV and the PGA. Instead of shutting down the general idea immediately, he said Norman had to "exit stage left" for there to be any chance that the two sides could sit down and hash something out.
It is hard to see how the two sides could reach any sort of middle ground considering the PGA isn't likely to let LIV players come back on tour and LIV served the PGA with an antitrust lawsuit. There just doesn't seem to be a middle ground to be reached.
Norman leaving would probably be a good first step towards any kind of resolution, though. It is difficult to imagine his months-long media tour, during which he loudly criticized the PGA and its players from every angle, sat well with McIlroy or anybody else. After such public spats Norman probably cannot successfully mediate any conversation between the PGA and LIV.
Doubt this is the last call we'll hear for Norman's job.