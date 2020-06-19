Rory McIlroy Provides Colorful Commentary After Errant Drive
By Kyle Koster | Jun 19 2020
With no fans and less noise we're getting the opportunity to hear what players say out there on the course during PGA events. It turns out it's the same stuff the average middle manager from Wichita blurts out when his team is far, far behind the lead in a company scramble.
Rory McIlroy, trying desperately to make the cut at the RBC Heritage, had some trouble with his drive on the ninth today and did some narration.
It's actually not true to say he does this every time. McIlroy is having a good day and is four-under through 11 right now. But he started behind the 8-ball with an opening round +1, which came on the heels of final round 74 last Sunday.