Rory McIlroy Hurt His Back, Does Not Look Comfortable at TOUR Championship
By Kyle Koster
Rory McIlroy came into the TOUR Championship third in the FedExCup standings, meaning he'll automatically be seven strokes under par when he tees off in a minute. That's the good news. The bad is that the defending champion injured his lower back earlier this week and it's clearly affecting him.
His range and warmup sessions featured a lot of grimacing and were entirely relatable to anyone over the age of 30 who attempts to do literally anything early in the morning.
McIlroy is a gamer and will tough it out as the season crown is on the line. Hopefully the warm weather keeps him loose and in contention down the stretch because he deserves to be part of the final chapter in what has been a crazy year.
Plus, the gamblers would be really mad and won't anyone think of the poor gamblers?