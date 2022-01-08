Roundup: Rooney Mara to Play Audrey Hepburn; Sidney Poitier Dies at 94; Julius Randle Apologizes
Sidney Poitier died at 94 ... Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison ... Supreme Court weighs Joe Biden's vaccine mandate ... Up to a million COVID tests expired in a Florida warehouse ... Stocks fell again on Friday ... An update on the unrest in Kazakhstan ... Capitol Police officer sues Donald Trump ... Hiring hit a record in 2021 ... CBS is rebooting "The Honeymooners" ... "The Boys" Season 3 premiere date set ... Ben Affleck hated working on "Justice League" ... Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn ... U.S. figure skating star Alysa Liu tests positive for COVID-19 ... Julius Randle apologized to Knicks fans ... Atlanta Hawks are a suitor for Ben Simmons ... Texas QB Casey Thompson transfers to Nebraska ...
