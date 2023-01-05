Rondale Moore's Pinkie Is Jacked-Up
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore has not played since mid-November because of a groin injury that eventually forced him to injured reserve. The second-year Purdue product has yet to showcase the game-breaking ability he consistently showed in college, which is one of many bummers for a franchise struggling to find itself. When it rains it pours and Moore was there to dump some more cold water on fans via his Instagram, where he unveiled a new malady: an extremely gnarled pinkie finger.
Not a doctor but confident that human fingers should not resemble a dogleg hole at a golf course. Seems like a bad thing for person whose job is catching footballs.
It's unclear how Moore's finger found itself at this angle.