Rondale Moore is Fast As Heck, Going to Be a Problem
Rondale Moore is arguably one of the most dynamic and electric wide receivers college football has seen in a decade and his measurements certainly make him one of the more unique as well. The former Purdue standout is listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds but plays fearlessly and without regard for would-be tacklers.
Moore is currently a consistent presence in the later first round of most mock drafts and could emerge as a real steal for a team looking to get a Tyreek Hill-like piece. He continued to impress at his pro day today, sprinting to an unofficial 4.29 40-yard dash time.
Just think of how quick he'd be if he lost the shorts in addition to the shirt.
Moore also showcased his ability to jump real high, coming in with a 42.5-inch vertical.