Ronda Rousey Just Blasted WWE Fans For Not Appreciating Her
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 10 2020
Ronda Rousey may not understand how professional wrestling works. On Friday, the former UFC superstar blasted WWE fans for not appreciating her during her run with the company. It was pretty insane.
Rousey was on Steve-O's podcast when she made the remarks. Video is below:
Yes, she actually said, "F--k these fans." Wow.
After sporadic appearances over the years, Rousey signed a full-time deal with WWE in 2017. She made her first appearance as a member of the roster in January of 2018 and was with the company through WrestleMania 35 in 2019. During that time she won the RAW women's championship and held a long title reign. After initially being beloved, fans began to turn on Rousey as Becky Lynch began her rise to stardom. Apparently, Rousey has mistaken fans booing a heel for not being grateful for her performances.
Rousey claims she'd be open to returning on a part-time basis but that she's not interested in a full-time return. I'm not sure fans would welcome her back after these comments. If she thought the reception she got was bad the first time around, she definitely wouldn't be able to handle it now. She'd be booed out of the building in her first appearance back.