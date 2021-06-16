Ronaldo's Anti-Soda Pro-Water Message Cost Coca-Cola $4 Billion
Cristiano Ronaldo apparently cost Coca-Cola $4 billion by removing the two Coke bottles from a table before his press conference.
Rondalo, who does not appear to endorse any sugary beverages, then said, "agua," indicating that people should drink water instead.
And then the money disappeared. Via ESPN:
Coca-Cola saw its share price drop by 1.6% to $55.22 soon after Ronaldo's actions. The market value went from $242bn to $238bn -- a $4bn drop.
Related Articles
Patrik Schick's Spectacular Goal Against Scotland at Euro 2020 From All Angles
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Sold a Million Pay-Per-Views, Generated $50 Million-ish
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban is the Most Underpaid and Undervalued Coach Ever
Brooklyn Nets Are a 50-40-90 Miracle and Finding Value in the Mayweather-Paul Circus
Coca-Cola, an official sponsor of Euro 2020, responded in a statement that "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" with different "tastes and needs."
French midfielder Paul Pogba made a similar move on Tuesday when he removed a Heineken from the table. Unfortunately for him, Heineken remained one of the twenty or so advertisers on the backdrop behind him.
It's quite a financial system we have here where a soccer player suggesting people drink water can affect billions of dollars for a soda company. Basically science tells us we need both to live. That's why Coca-Cola produces soda in addition to its various water brands.