Ronald Acuña Made the Very Most of His First Walk-Off Bomb
Ronald Acuña demolished his 12th home run of the year over the centerfield fence late Wednesday night to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-4 victory over the New York Mets. It was the first time the 23-year-old superstar has ended a game via dinger at the Major League level. And folks, trust us when we say that he made the most of it. Or see for yourself.
There are surely a few things cooler than blasting a baseball to kingdom come and immediately telling everyone in attendance and watching at home the proceedings are over like a frat guy trying to break up a particularly unruly house party, but they don't come to mind easily. It seems like an experience people would pay top dollar to replicate once our tech geniuses perfect the virtual reality sector.
Credit to Acuña and the Braves for treating a mid-May victory as though it were Game 5 of the National League Division Series. If watching one of — if not the — best players in baseball do something magical like that in front of paying customers doesn't get the juices flowing then it's time to up the stimulant intake.