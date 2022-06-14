Washington Commanders Coaching Staff Engaged in an Old-Fashioned First Amendment-Off
Ron Rivera personally fined Jack Del Rio for sloppy commentary about January 6th and what can and cannot be considered a dust-up. Del Rio originally apologized by offering some quoted words before driving home just how passionate he is about this country's First Amendment. Not to be outdone in performative civics, Rivera came back to a microphone today to assure everyone that he is not letting more than a few moments pass without diving back into the text to glean further meaning.
Oh, you love the First Amendment? Name three of its independent clauses.
There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like a good old-fashioned First Amendment-off. They always start out fairly reasonable and then someone ends up with the entire thing tattooed on their forearm. Rivera printing out a copy of what is essentially a run-on sentence and referring back to it on the regular is an extremely funny mental picture.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
The ball's in Del Rio's court right now. The First Amendment dictates that anyone implying they know more about the First Amendment must be answered.