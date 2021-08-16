Ron Rivera Accurately Sums Up Vaccine Misinformation and Those That Push It
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera spoke to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently. Because there is one thing going on in everyone's life right now, Rivera discussed COVID and the misinformation that he and (most) other coaches are currently fighting to get their teams vaccinated. He spoke frankly. Via MMQB:
“Gen Z is relying on this,” said Rivera, now holding up his phone. “And you got some, quite frankly, f------ a-------, that are putting a bunch of misinformation out there, leading people to die. That’s frustrating to me, that these people are allowed to have a platform. And then, one specific news agency, every time they have someone on, I’m not a doctor, but the vaccines don’t work. Or, I’m not an epidemiologist, but vaccines are going to give you a third nipple and make you sterile. Come on. That, to me? That should not be allowed.”
Rivera has been fighting an uphill battle in Washington even though the vaccine helps to protect players, teammates, families and communities. A month ago the WFT vaccination rate was under 50%. By early August it had improved to 84%, but that some of that 14% is pretty important.
Like Gen Z defensive lineman Chase Young who called vaccination a personal choice. In a competitive NFC East, losing Young for a game or two because of COVID protocols could be the differenrce between making and missing the playoffs. Certainly seems pretty impersonal.