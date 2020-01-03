Ron Rivera Gets Right to Work, Removes Ping Pong Tables from Locker Room By Kyle Koster | Jan 03 2020 No ping pong in the locker room. | TF-Images/Getty Images

Much has been made about the culture surrounding Washington's professional football team. Whether it has been truly bad over the last several years or not, they haven't done much winning, so a new leader has been tasked with changing things up.

And Ron Rivera is wasting no time putting his stamp on things.

Ron Rivera bas been on the job about 20 hours and he has already made a couple changes at Redskins Park. He got rid of the ping pong and shuffle board tables that were in the locker room for player use. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 3, 2020

This is a tried-and-true move. As popular in 2020 as it was in 1970. It probably won't help but it can't hurt -- unless players like spending time with each other playing games, and one can't fathom such a possibility.

Also, people are still playing shuffleboard? People under 70 and outside of Florida? That will teach me a thing or two about making assumptions.