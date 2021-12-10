Rutgers Upset #1 Purdue on Ron Harper Jr.'s Crazy Buzzer-Beater
By Stephen Douglas
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights upset the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday in New Jersey, 70-68. Ron Harper Jr. capped an incredible performance with a buzzer-beater. It was the first victory over a #1 team in Rutgers basketball history. Fans storming the court after the victory had been waiting for years.
As you could imagine, the Rutgers radio call was quite enthusiastic.
Rutgers came into the game with a 4-4 record, having lost three of their last four games
Harper, a senior, and yes, the son of former NBA player Ron Harper, finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.