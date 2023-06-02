Ron DeSantis, Refusing to Pronounce His Own Name, Says His Last Name is 'Winner'
Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign has been full of entertaining moments so far, but today it took another weird twist as the Florida Governor refused to clear up the proper pronunciation of his last name. Asked by Paul Steinhauser of Fox News he shook his head and called the question ridiculous before adding, "The way to pronounce my last name? Winner."
For those of you who haven't been paying attention, DeSantis and his campaign has gone back and forth about whether it's Dee-Santis or Deh-Santis. Apparently for years. It almost feels like they've spent so much time not really caring that picking one now would be admitting defeat.