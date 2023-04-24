The Big Lead
Ron DeSantis Gives Animated Update on the 2024 Presidential Race

Kyle Koster
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida today, fueling buzz of a 2024 presidential run. It says so right there on the CNN graphic. He was asked about polling that shows him lagging behind Donald Trump, and it was very eye-opening experience for all involved.

"I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes," DeSantis said while sporting a face of a man who simply cannot believe he'd be asked questions about a presidential bid that he has definitely not made his mind up about pursuing.

How embarrassing for the journalist who didn't do their homework. Must feel pretty silly right now.

