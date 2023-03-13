Brian Kilmeade Interviewed Ron DeSantis While Playing Catch at a Baseball Field For Some Reason
Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, is currently in Iowa making sure he has middle America's support to run for president next year. On Monday morning DeSantis was interviewed on FOX News by Brian Kilmeade in Iowa. The interview took place on a high school baseball field and they even played catch.
I guess the thinking here is that they're in Iowa, which is where the Field of Dreams is located, so they should be on a baseball field. But then they found out Dyersville is a three hour drive from Des Moines so they just set up shop at the first empty high school field they could find. Even if DeSantis does look pretty comfortable playing catch with a suit on, there are still some serious Michael and Dwight throwing the football vibes here.