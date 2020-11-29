Romain Grosjean Survives Terrifying Formula One Accident Where Car Explodes With Him Inside
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 29, 2020, 10:03 AM EST
Do you see that picture above? A human was inside that. His name is Romain Grosjean. Somehow, thank whatever deity you want, he survived.
In what can only be described as one of the most horrifying car accidents you'll ever witness, Grosjean's car was clipped from behind and careened headfirst into a guardrail where, upon impact, it exploded. It was a terrifying scene, but as you'll see at the end of the video, Grosjean jumped out of the flames and survived the accident.
According to his racing team, Grosjean suffered, "minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is OK. He is with the doctors now.” An incredible escape considering the impact.
The crash happened on the first lap at the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix while making the third turn. Grosjean's car was split in half by the impact and viewers braced for the worst when they saw the explosion. However, it appears Grosjean escaped with minor injuries, which is a complete miracle given the circumstances.