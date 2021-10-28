Rolando Romero Is the Worst Trash Talker In Sports History
A few days ago at the press conference for the Gervonta Davis, Rolando Romero fight, something remarkable happened. Romero got on the mic and unleashed some of the worst, most uninspired trash talk I've ever heard. In fact, it was so lame, I didn't even hear about it until a few days later and I actually like and pay attention to boxing.
Romero's attempt at running Davis down is below. Bear in mind, his language is NSFW, but worse yet, it's incredibly cringeworthy.
That's just so bad. So, so bad. Like, I feel awful for the kid that he had to do that and was truly that shockingly bad.
Romero is good in the ring though. The 26-year-old is 14-0 (12 KOs) and previously owned the WBA interim lightweight title. He'll be facing Davis for the WBA (regular) lightweight title, and Davis is no joke. He's 25-0 with 24 knockouts and he's notched a few solid wins.
Frankly, I don't think Romero's trash talk did anything to ruffle Davis, who seemed mostly amused by his opponent's fumbling. The pair will face off on December 5.