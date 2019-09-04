Roger Federer Eliminated From US Open By Grigor Dimitrov By Stephen Douglas | Sep 03 2019

Grigor Dimitrov beat Roger Federer 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the US Open. It was a great moment for Dimitrov as it was his first win over Federer, but a sad one for tennis fans who were hoping to get Federer matchup with Rafael Nadal in the US Open for the first time ever. Instead, Nadal will have fresher faces standing between himself and a 4th US Open title.

No reason to look ahead though. For the 28-year old Dimitrov it was the biggest win of his career. He has now reached the second major semifinal of his career and he’ll play for a shot at the finals on Friday morning against 23-year old Russian Daniil Medvedev.