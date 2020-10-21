Roddy White on Julio Jones Trade Idea, Mike Tomlin as Falcons Next Coach, and if Ludacris is a Good Golfer
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 21, 2020, 8:19 AM EDT
Roddy White is enjoying retired life. He's coaching wide receivers at Johns Creek High School in Georgia, developing a construction company, and, most recently, teaming up with Topgolf to promote their new Angry Birds game along with rapper Ludacris.
White took the time to chat with The Big Lead and discuss his new partnership along with other topics, including if he thinks Julio Jones should demand a trade, why he thinks Mike Tomlin would be the best coach for the Falcons moving forward even if it's not realistic, why he would advise Trevor Lawrence to stay in college if the Jets have the No. 1 pick and if Ludacris is a good golfer.
