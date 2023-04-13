Rockies Mascot Tackled by Unruly Fan While Dancing on Dugout
On Monday, the Colorado Rockies hosted the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field. At one point during the contest, the Rockies' mascot, Dinger, got on top of the home team's dugout and danced a merry jig. As mascots are fond of doing. This apparently rubbed one fan the wrong way as he got on top of the dugout, stared down Dinger, then attempted to tackle the big purple triceratops.
For anyone who thinks this may have been a bit to create engagement a la fake proposals, I can assure you it is not. According to local news, the Denver police department is investigating the incident as assault and are attempting to locate the man who tried to tackle Dinger. It is quite surprising that this man was not immediately detained and leads one to wonder what happened after he disappeared off-camera here.
Fortunate that this didn't end worse and Dinger was good to go for the rest of the homestand.