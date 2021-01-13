DeMarcus Cousins is Done With James Harden
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 13, 2021, 3:36 PM EST
DeMarcus Cousins sound like he's finished with James Harden. The Houston Rockets center unloaded on his teammate Wednesday and made it sound like he doesn't want to play with Harden again.
It appears Cousins is throwing Harden all the way under the bus. That said, it's not like the former MVP doesn't deserve it. He clearly didn't prepare for the season, he doesn't look like he's in shape, he blew off training camp, and has blown off practices. It's not surprising his teammates aren't happy with him.
Cousins claims that he went to Houston to join up with former Kentucky teammate John Wall. He's also claiming Harden's play isn't the only thing he's found disrespectful, which makes it seem like his preseason antics didn't go over well with the rest of the Rockets.
I can't be upset with Cousins taking aim at Harden. He's earned the scorn coming his direction.